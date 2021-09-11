CHE vs AVL Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CHE vs AVL. The club football is back as Aston Villa and Chelsea will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Saturday. Chelsea will look to prove their supremacy over Aston Villa after a dominating start in the league. Chelsea have been playing consistent football this season as all eyes will be on Romelu Lukaku as he will look to stamp his authority. Aston Villa and Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CHE vs AVL, Dream 11 Team Player List, Aston Villa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Aston Villa and Chelsea, Premier League, Online Football Tips Aston Villa and Chelsea, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for CHE vs AVL

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:30 PM IST – September 11, Saturday in India.

CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Mendy

Defenders: Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Konsa, Mings

Midfielders: Mount, Luiz, El Ghazi

Strikers: Watkins(VC), Lukaku(C)

CHE vs AVL Probable Line-Ups

Chelsea Probable Line-Up: Mendy, Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Aston Villa Probable Line-Up: Steer, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, El Ghazi, Ings, Watkins

