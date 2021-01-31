CHE vs BUR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Burnley Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CHE vs BUR. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Burnley will lock horns against Chelsea on January 31. Chelsea have played inconsistent football this season and have failed to capitalize on several occasions in the league. The London giants started the season with some strong performances but they have dropped some form in their last few games. They are currently at the tenth spot on the Premier League points table. Thomas Tuchel will look to register their first win in Premier League as Chelsea manager. While, Burnley will look to upset Chelsea as they are currently at the 15th spot on the points table.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 05:30 PM IST – January 31 in India.

Goalkeeper- Edouard Mendy (VC)

Defenders- Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski

Midfielders- N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil

Strikers- Timo Werner (C) Chris Wood

Chelsea vs Burnley Probable Line-up

Burnley probable line-up: Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil; Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Chelsea probable line-up: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

