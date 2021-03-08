Dream11 Team Prediction

CHE vs EVE, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2021: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Chelsea vs Everton Football Match at Stamford Bridge 11:30 PM IST March 8 Monday:

Chelsea would be high on confidence after their 1-0 win over Liverpool. The Blues would like to continue the winning momentum when they host Everton in another crucial Premier League game in Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Everton – with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion – will also have confidence going into the big clash.

Chelsea vs Everton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021

Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Everton will start at 11:30 PM IST – March 8.

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Goal Keeper: Pickford.

Defender: Alonso, Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta.

Midfielders: Mount, Jorginho, Sigurdsson.

Forward: Werner, Richarlison, Lewin.

Likely Starting XI

Chelsea: Édouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, André Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson , Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, João Virgínia, Robin Olsen, Harry Tyrer, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ryan Astley, Kyle John, Thierry Small, Allan, Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Rodríguez, André Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Tom Davies, Muhamed Besic, Nathan Broadhead, Tyler Onyango, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Joshua King, Alex Iwobi, Bernard

