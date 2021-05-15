Dream11 Team Prediction

CHE vs LEI FA Cup 2021: Captain, Vice-captain – Chelsea vs Leicester City, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Wembley, London 9:45 PM IST May 15 Saturday:

Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's FA Cup 2021, Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Football Tips Chelsea vs Arsenal, Online Football Tips – FA Cup 2021, Fantasy Football Prediction – CHE vs LEI FA Cup 2021, Online Football Prediction – Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup 2021

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Chelsea vs Leicester City will start at 9:45 PM IST – May 15.

Venue: Wembley, London

CHE vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Youri Tielemans, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount (C); Timo Werner, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy (VC)

Captain: Mason Mount (CHE), Vice-captain: Jamie Vardy (LEI)

CHE vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma; Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Leicester City (LEI)

Kasper Schmeichel; Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana; Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

SQUADS

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, B Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Tawanda Maswanhise; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

