Dream11 Team Prediction

CHE vs LEI Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain – Chelsea vs Leicester City, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match at Stamford Bridge 12:45 AM IST May 19 Wednesday: Also Read - NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODD: Captain, Vice-captain - Netherlands vs Scotland, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam at 2:30 PM IST May 19 Wednesday

Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier League 2021, Chelsea vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Player List, CHE Dream11 Team Player List, LEI Dream11 Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Football Tips Chelsea vs Arsenal, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2021, Fantasy Football Prediction – CHE vs LEI Premier League 2021, Online Football Prediction – Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League 2021. Also Read - ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODD: Captain, Vice-captain - Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bulawayo at 1 PM IST May 18 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs Leicester City will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 19. Also Read - VG vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Krefeld: Captain, Vice-captain - VfB Gelsenkirchen vs Koln Challengers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 17 Monday

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs LEI My Dream11 Team

E Mendy, B Chilwell, C Azpilicueta, W Fofana, T Castagne, M Mount(VC), Y Tielemans, J Maddison, C Pulisic, J Vardy, K Iheanacho (C).

CHE vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea:

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz

Leicester:

Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu; Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

SQUADS

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, B Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Tawanda Maswanhise; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.