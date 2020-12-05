Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chelsea vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match CHE vs LU at Stamford Bridge: In one of the most highly-awaited clashes of Premier League this season, Chelsea will take on Leeds United in game week 10 on Sunday night. The high-octane battle between Leeds United and Chelsea will be played at the Stamford Bridge – December 6 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 CHE vs LU will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard already has a history against Leeds as a manager, and he now has the chance to add a chapter when his side will take on Leeds. A win for the Blues will take them temporarily to top of the Premier League table. Chelsea are a side in form as they have won seven of their last eight fixtures across all competitions and have not been second inside the 90 minutes – a record that has now stretched to 15 games.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been impressive in the season so far and they will be a confident bunch after their 1-0 win against Everton in their previous league outing. They dominated Arsenal before their win against Everton. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea will start at 1.30 AM IST – December 6.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

CHE vs LU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: James, Koch, Chilwell, Zouma

Midfielders: Kante, Dallas, Mount, Klich

Forwards: Werner, Bamford

CHE vs LU – Recent Form

Chelsea: W D W W W

Leeds United: W D L L W

CHE vs LU Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud.

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Gianni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno; Patrick Bamford.

CHE vs LU SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech.

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LU Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Chelsea Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leeds United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.