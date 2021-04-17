CHE vs MCI Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Chelsea vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CHE vs MCI Match at Wembley Stadium: In another thrilling battle of FA Cup, Manchester City will take on Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, April 17. The Premier League CHE vs MCI match will kick-start at 10 PM IST. Manchester City will head across to the Wembley Stadium where they clash with Chelsea in Premier League action on Saturday. Manchester City are chasing a treble at the moment, while Chelsea have the ambitions of completing a double with the Champions League and FA Cup. Both sides are coming into this fixture after sealing their respective berths in the semifinals of the Champions League midweek. In the Premier League, Manchester City are running away at the top, while Tuchel's men are running for the top-4 spot. After losing in the final last season, the Blues would want to lift the trophy this time around. Premier League live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on the SonyLiv app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST – April 17.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London.

CHE vs MCI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: John Stones, Thiago Silva, Kyle Walker,Joao Cancelo

Midfielders: Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Mason Mount

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

CHE vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz.

Manchester City: Zack Steffen; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

CHE vs MCI SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Edouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson, Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Olexandr Zinchenko, Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

