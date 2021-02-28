CHE vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CHE vs MUN. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Chelsea will lock horns against Manchester United on February 28. Chelsea have played inconsistent football this season and are almost out of the race for the title. But in the last few games under new manager Thomas Tuchel they have played impressive football and won four out of the last five. On the other hand, Manchester United are still alive in the title chase and are at the second spot. They desperately need to win this game to close some gap with Manchester City at the top.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.00 PM IST – February 28 in India.

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Christensen, Rudiger, Marco Alonso, Kante, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes (C), Timo Werner (VC), Marcus Rashford

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Chelsea probable line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Giroud, Werner

Manchester United probable line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Matic; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

