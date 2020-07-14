Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Chelsea FC vs Norwich City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match CHE vs NOR at Stamford Bridge: In the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on Tuesday night, Chelsea FC will host relegated Norwich City at the Stamford Bridge on July 15 in India. The Premier League CHE vs NOR match will kick-start at 12.45 AM IST. The Blues are at the third spot on the league table with 60 points, while Norwich is bottom-placed with 21 points. The Frank Lampard-led side were riding high on momentum until they travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Matchday 35. The Chris Wilder-led side completely rattled the Blues with a 3-0 win and left a major dent in their Champions League football dreams. Nevertheless, Chelsea have been handed a boost in the top-4 race as rivals Leicester City and Manchester United dropped points as well.

On the other hand, Norwich have nothing to fight for as they have already been relegated for the next season. Daniel Farke's team finished last in the points table with just five wins in 35 games played and a total of 21 games played. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Norwich City will start at 12.45 AM IST.

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: J Lewis, M Aarons, R James, C Azpilicueta

Midfielders: T Cantwell, Willian (C), C Pulisic (VC)

Forwards: T Pukki, O. Giroud, A Idah

CHE vs NOR Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Willian, Christian Pulisic.

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell.

CHE vs NOR SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Ian Maatsen, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ross Barkley, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Lewis Baker, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Pedro, Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi.

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ralf Fahrmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Sam Byram, Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Christoph Zimmermann, Maximillian Aarons, Timm Klose, Grant Hanley, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Alexander Tettey, Ondrej Duda, Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Tom Trybull, Lukas Rupp, Teemu Pukki, Josip Drmic, Adam Idah.

