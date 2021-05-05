CHE vs RM Dream11 Team and Prediction Champions League

CHE vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing XIs For Chelsea vs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge, 12:30 AM IST, 6th May. Chelsea and Real Madrid will face off one another in another exciting contest in the second leg of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge, London. The first leg of the semi-final ended in a 1-1 draw and both teams will look to book their place in the final of the event, in which they will face Manchester City on 29th May.

Real Madrid has won the Champions League on a record number of 13 occasions whereas Chelsea hasn't got lifted the glorious trophy since 2012. Both teams will look to come up with a collective effort and give their best to secure a place in the final of the tournament. Chelsea will hold the home advantage but Real Madrid has more experience of playing the big matches.

Champions League live telecast will be available on Sony HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Champions League will be available online on Sony Liv for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid will start at 12:30 AM IST – May 6.

Venue: Staford Bridge Stadium, London.

CHE vs RM My Dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois; Sergio Ramos, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos Casemiro, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Karim Benzema, Timo Werner.

Captain: Karim Benzema, Vice-captain: Luka Modric (RM)

CHE vs RM Probable Playing XIs:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois(gk), Nacho, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius, Karim Benzema.

Chelsea – Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner.

Chelsea Key Players-

N’Golo Kante, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic.

Real Madrid Key Players –

Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Eden Hazard.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid Squads:

Chelsea – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilcueta, Kurt Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Ziyech, Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, Billy Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin.

Real Madrid – Thibaut Courtois, A Lunin, D Altube, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vasquez, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, M Gutierrez, V Chust, S Santos, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Isco, Valverde, Blanco, M Park, Arribas, Karim Benzema, Vinicus Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano Diaz, H Duro.

