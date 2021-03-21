CHE vs SHF Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Sheffield United FA Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CHE vs SHF. In the mega encounter on FA Cup, Chelsea will lock horns against Sheffield United on March 21. After an inconsistent start to the season, Chelsea are finally back on track as the new manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics are finally working in the Blues' favour. They are currently fourth in Premier League and have also qualified for the quarterfinals for Champions League. On the other hand, Sheffield United are having a forgettable season as they are at the bottom on the points table in Premier League. However, the Sunday clash will help both teams to move further in the FA Cup.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for CHE vs SHF

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07.00 PM IST – March 21 in India.

CHE vs SHF Live Streaming and TV Telecast

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Live Streaming Online: SonyLIV and JioTV

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Live TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network

CHE vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders – Jayden Bogle, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kean Bryan

Midfielders – Mason Mount(C), John Fleck, Christian Pulisic (VC), John Lundstram, Callum Hudson Odoi,

Strikers – Oliver Burke, Olivier Giroud

Chelsea vs Sheffield United Probable Line-up

Chelsea- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud

Sheffield United- Aaron Ramsdale, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Billy Sharpe, Oliver Burke

