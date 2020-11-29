Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CHE vs TOT at Stamford Bridge: In one of the most highly-awaited clashes of Premier League this season, Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in game week 10 on Sunday night. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will be played at the Stamford Bridge – November 29 in India. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is all set to welcome former boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge as table-toppers Tottenham will take on third-placed Chelsea. Both Chelsea and Tottenham have been in good form in the recent past and come into this game after having dominated both domestically as well as in Europe – they have won their last five games in a rather convincing manner. Last weekend, Tottenham Hotspur downed Manchester City 2-0 at home. There were goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovanni Lo Celso. Chelsea, on the other hand, won 2-0 against Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST – November 29.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, Chelsea.

CHE vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: James, Dier, Silva, Reguilon

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Kante

Forwards: Son, Mount, Werner, Kane

Chelsea (CHE) – Key Players

Kurt Zouma

Ben Chilwell

Mason Mount

Timo Werner

Hakim Ziyech

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) – Key Players

Hugo Lloris

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Son Heung-Min

Harry Kane

Serge Aurier

CHE vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele; Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.

CHE vs TOT SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White.

