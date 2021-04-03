Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs West Bromwich will start at 5:00 PM IST – April 3.

Venue: Stamford Bridge

CHE vs WBA My Dream11 Team

Sam Johnstone, Ben Chilwell, Rudiger, James, Zouma, Mount, Jorginho, Gallagher, Periera, Werner, Diagne

Likely Starting XI

Chelsea: Édouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Emerson

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass, Jake Livermore, Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips, Mbaye Diagne, Matheus Pereira

SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson , Jorginho , N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): CallumRobinson, Hal Robson-Kanu, KennethZohore, KamilGrosicki, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinović, Grady Diangana, Robert Snodgrass, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips, Jake Livermore, Rekeem Harper, Romaine Sawyers, Kyle Edwards, Samuel Field, Rico Richards, Branislav Ivanović, Semi Ajayi, Kieran Gibbs, Dara O’Shea, Cédric Kipré, Darnell Furlong, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Lee Peltier, Sam Johnstone, Andy Lonergan, David Button, Jonathan Leko

