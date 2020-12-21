Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction

The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Chelsea vs West Ham United will start at 1:30 AM IST – December 22.

Venue: Stamford Bridge.

CHE vs WHU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- E. Mendy

Defenders- K. Zouma, B. Chilwell, A. Cresswell

Midfielders- Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice

Forwards – Sebastian Haller, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sébastian Haller, Ben Johnson

