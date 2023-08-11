Home

Sports

Check How Much Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Charge Per Instagram Post – DEETS HERE

Check How Much Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Charge Per Instagram Post – DEETS HERE

Ronaldo tops the list as he charges Rs 26.7 Cr. The Portuguese icon is followed by Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar earns a staggering Rs 21.5 Cr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his earnings per post on Instagram. (Image: Instagram/@cristiano)

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballs of all time and hence there is always a debate among fans as to who is better. Both Ronaldo and Messi have their loyalists, who will go to any extent to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. With both of them being big stars on social media, it is interesting to know they earn a whopping amount for posting on Instagram. But did you know who earns how much? As per a report on Hopper HQ, Ronaldo tops the list as he charges Rs 26.7 Cr. The Portuguese icon is followed by Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar earns a staggering Rs 21.5 Cr.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES