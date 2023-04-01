Top Recommended Stories

Cheerleaders Back in IPL 2023! Fans Thank BCCI, Celebrate Return With VIRAL Memes, GIFs

IPL 2023: The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years. Due to the COVID protocols, the cheerleaders were not at the IPL venues, but now things have changed, and that has given fans a reason to smile.

Updated: April 1, 2023 11:28 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IPL Cheerleaders Are Back

Ahmedabad: It was a night to remember at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. But it was not just memorable because of the grand Opening Ceremony and the quality of cricket, fans also welcomed the return of the cheerleaders in IPL. The cheerleaders made a return to IPL after three years. Due to the COVID protocols, the cheerleaders were not at the IPL venues, but now things have changed, and that has given fans a reason to smile. Social media went bonkers reacting to the return of cheerleaders.

Here are some of the GIFs and memes that went viral after last night:

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the game by five wickets. Defending champions Gujarat got their campaign off to the perfect start. While they look to continue their winning momentum, Chennai would like to get their first win against Lucknow on April 3.

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 11:28 AM IST

