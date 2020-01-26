Frank Lampard’s Chelsea somehow scraped through to the final 16 in the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Hull City on Saturday at KC Stadium. The Blues got into the lead early as Michy Batshuayi found the back of the net in the 6th-minute of the match.

After that goal and the early lead, the visitors managed to hold onto the ball and went into half-time with the lead. Things changed in the second half as Hull City mounted pressure, yet Fikayo Tomori doubled the lead for Chelsea in the 64th-minute of the match and it seemed it was game over.

Hull City found a late goal in the 78th-minute when Kamil Grosicki scored, but it was too little too late as Lampard’s Blues advanced to the final 16. Chelsea won the game 2-1.

“It is not easy coming here. We had a lot of shots again. It is a frustrating period again for us again,” Lampard said. “We have to remain very secure if we are going to only score once or twice.”

“I am pleased with Michy and for him to score his goal. I want him firing and he has to stay at that level,” Lampard added.

Barca’s Shock Loss to Valencia

Barcelona may have had most of the ball possession throughout the match but Valencia did more with it when they had it.

Quique Setien’s good run lasted less than a fortnight as he tasted his first Barcelona defeat in his second La Liga game in charge after a 2-0 loss to Valencia.

A Jordi Alba own goal and Maxi Gomez’s strike at Mestalla on Saturday raised early doubts about Setien’s appointment and gave Real Madrid the chance to move three points clear at the top of the table when they visit Real Valladolid on Sunday.