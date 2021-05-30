Chelsea lifted their second UEFA Champions League trophy after beating Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Chelsea’s mega signing Kai Havertz came up big on the biggest night of the Blues season as he was the lone goal scorer in the match. Also Read - Match Highlights Manchester City vs Chelsea Updates UCL Final: Blues Lift Champions League Trophy With 1-0 Win Over City

It was another heartbreaking night for Pep Guardiola as his drought in UCL continues, he last lifted the European trophy in 2011 with FC Barcelona. While Thomas Tuchel finally got his hands on the Champions League trophy after facing defeat as Paris Saint-Germain manager in the final to Bayern Munich.



Chelsea dominated the first half of the game with just raw pace from players like Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner. Pep Guardiola’s tactics failed a bit in the first 45 minutes as his decision to bench Spanish midfielder Rodri was questionable. Havertz lamented City’s defence after an impressive pass from Mount in the 42nd minute of the game. City’s attackers were very ineffective in the first half as Raheem Sterling failed to create any impact, while Riyad Mahrez was also contained by Chelsea’s defence. Young starlet Phil Foden didn’t play in his preferred position and failed to produce any magic in the game.

City’s most reliable player Kevin de Bruyne was subbed off in the 59th minute after a nasty collision with Anthony Rudiger which left a scar below his eye. Gabriel Jesus came in as his replacement but failed to create any major impact.

Chelsea were defensively rock solid throughout the game as none of Manchester City attackers felt comfortable throughout. Be it Cesar Azpelicueta, Rudiger, Christensen or James every Chelsea defender made life difficult for City as they intercepted their crosses at regular intervals.



The Citizens felt more comfortable in the second half with some fresh players on the field as the substitutes but it was Chelsea who created a real chance through Christian Pulisic in the 70th minute. However, the American star failed to covert the chance.

Thomas Tuchel was busy pumping Chelsea’s fans throughout the game while Guardiola was just tensed looking at his team letting the title slip away.

City had a chance to score an equalizer in the final minutes of the game but Riyad Mahrez missed it.

It was Chelsea’s first trophy this season but the biggest one in European club football. While Manchester City’s wait for the Champions League trophy continues.