The 19-year-old Chelsea star, who has had coronavirus, was reportedly meeting a model at his West London penthouse but was arrested when the police were called.

Hudson-Odoi has so far made 19 Premier League appearances for Chelsea and made his England debut last year.

The teenage footballer is highly rated by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, describing him as world class.

His name is the latest in the list of high-profile footballers been caught breaching coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) and Oumar Niasse (Everton) were all chided for breaking lockdown regulations.

Walker has since apologised for his actions.

Premier League is hoping to resume the halted season behind closed doors with their hopes brightening after Germany’s Bundesliga returned this weekend.

However, not everybody is convinces of playing amid the health crisis with several players expressing their reservations.

According to the BBC, the clubs are planning to allow their players to start training from Tuesday in small groups pending a vote today.

If passed, players will start training in groups of five but it will require at least 14 of the 20 polling yes.