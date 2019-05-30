What was in stake for Arsenal outweighed that of their Europa League final opponents Chelsea. However, the Unai Emery-led side displayed lethargic and lackluster performance to lose 4-1 on the occasion in Baku on Wednesday.

Following a lowly season in the Premier League and failing to secure a spot in the Champions League by finishing in top four, fifth-placed Gunners paved a new potential route to play in the coveted European league next season. However, that was sabotaged by a clinical Chelsea in the final showdown of the second most prestigious tournament.

Chelsea, who had already qualified for the Champions League through the Premier League shattered Arsenal’s dreams of winning their first-ever European trophy.

Here are some clips and pictures:

‘Hi Chelsea fans, this is for you. Fans in the stadium, fans in London, fans everywhere. I love you.’ 💙 @HazardEden10 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/9yVa0YFv40 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019

‘Today we showed this mentality and for the boys, for the manager, the fans and the staff, it is a great trophy to win.’@HazardEden10‘s thoughts… 👇#UELfinal — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019