Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, who has been appointed the manager of his former club, said that he has his own way and style which he would look to implement while coaching in his former club. Speaking to reporters at a press conference, in Chelsea’s pre-season tour at Yokohama in Japan, Lampard said, “For me the story is not to look backwards. I know the club very well, I know the players very well. I have my own way that I want to work with the players.”

Lampard was appointed last week after the Blues sack the former manager Maurizio Sarri. He said it will be challenging to manage the club after their star footballer Eden Hazard left for Real Madrid. But, he said the bench strength of the Stamford Bridge club is good and he will work hard with them during the pre-season tour. “I think I inherited very good players. We cannot bring in any players we know that. But I’m very happy with the squad. My job now is to work hard in pre-season with them. I like my teams to play with a lot of energy and speed, with and without the ball, so I want to win it back as quickly as we can, ” Lampard was quoted as saying by Chelsea.

He further emphasized on his interest to look for younger players in Chelsea academy and said he expects them to work harder and make the senior team. He added, “Everybody knows I have a keen eye for the younger players in the Academy. We have a batch of them fighting to get into the first team. They now have to make the difference. They have to be the ones who play well enough to get into the team.”

After Hazard’s departure, Chelsea have signed Christian Pulisic on a permanent basis in a deal of USD 72 million. Pulisic signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the club in January. He is also expected to join the team in its pre-season tour, but it is not clear yet when the USA international will arrive in Japan. The coach also declined to reveal the playing eleven of his side for their two upcoming friendlies. One of the games is against Barcelona.

He also talked about another star player of the team, N’Golo Kante, whose fitness level has raised some questions. However, brushing aside all the doubt, the manager said, “N’Golo is here and will hopefully integrate with the rest of the team. I don’t envisage him being too long and hopefully will take part in one of the games while we are here.”

During his playing days, Frank Lampard had won 13 trophies with Chelsea in 13 seasons. He also became the club’s highest goal scorer with 211 goals in a much-decorated career at the Bridge, before leaving for Manchester City.

As accepted by the veteran player, it will be a different role for him in his new stint with the club. Lampard has only one year of managerial experience, having coached Derby County in last season. Under him, Derby reached the play-off final of the Championship in May. However, they were beaten by Aston Villa there.