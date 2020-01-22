Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin scored fine goals as Arsenal fought back twice with 10-men to snatch a point against Chelsea in the Premier League London derby on Wednesday.

Things looked bleak for Arsenal when David Luiz was sent off for a foul on Tammy Abraham, after the Chelsea striker latched onto Shkodran Mustafi’s underhit backpass to nip past Bernd Leno and into the box.

Jorginho rolled the penalty past Leno to leave Arsenal in all sorts of trouble, but they dug in and bravely fought their way back into the game.

Leno kept Arsenal in touch with a fine save from Callum Hudson-Odoi, then the outstanding Gabriel Martinelli raced away from the Chelsea defence to slide in an equaliser and celebrate in front of ecstatic travelling fans.

Cesar Azpilicueta looked to have ended the resistance when he toe-poked a cross past Leno. But Arsenal stormed back again, and Bellerin cut inside on the edge of the box to curl left-footed into the bottom corner.

Aymeric Laporte helped Manchester City to a clean sheet on his first start for five months as the defending champions returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.

The Frenchman completed 78 minutes on his comeback from a knee injury at Bramall Lane, where Sergio Aguero came off the bench to net the match winner, tapping home Kevin De Bruyne’s precise cross from inside the six-yard box.

It was a moment of relief for City, who saw Gabriel Jesus’ penalty saved by the impressive Dean Henderson in the first half of a keenly fought contest.

Aguero’s goal, his eighth in five games, deservedly rewarded the visitors’ attacking endeavour against a stubborn Blades’ defence, as we stretched our unbeaten run to seven matches and move six points clear of third placed Leicester City.