Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League in India

In the Round of 16 second-leg tie encounter of UEFA Champions League, Chelsea will play host to Atletico Madrid in a mouth-watering clash at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday late night (Thursday in India). The Champions League Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST – March 18 in India. In the first leg encounter between the two teams, Chelsea eked out a 1-0 win versus Atletico Madrid, courtesy of Olivier Giroud’s stunning overhead kick. The match was played in Bucharest due to restrictions affecting travel between England and Spain. Chelsea dominated the possession, yet needed a moment of individual skill from their experienced forward to eke out a win. Chelsea are trying to progress past the round of 16 for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the semifinals. The Blues will have to play the second leg without Mount and Jorginho as they picked up suspension-enforcing yellow cards. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid live football Champions League match online in India. Also Read - BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Champions League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, And Predicted XIs For Today's Bayern Munich vs Lazio Round of 16 Match at Allianz Arena 1:30 AM IST March 18 Thursday

When is the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 18 in India. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta: Los Blancos Win 3-1, Enter Champions League Quarterfinals

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atalanta Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs ATN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

Where is the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

CHE vs ATL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Raul Jimenez, Stefan Savic

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez

Strikers: Olivier Giroud (C), Luis Suarez (VC)

CHE vs ATL Predicted XIs

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech; Olivier Giroud.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Raul Jimenez, Stefan Savic, Renan Lodi; Koke, Marcos Llorente, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez.