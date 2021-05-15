Chelsea vs Leicester City Live Streaming FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Blues will start overwhelming favourites when they take on Leicester City in a FA Cup match on Saturday at Wembley. The Blues last won an FA Cup title back in 2018 and they would like the silverware this time around. Leicester have played Chelsea two times in the FA Cup in the last four seasons and both teams have won twice each.

When is the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match?

Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match will take place on Saturday, May 15. Also Read - Dream11 Team Chelsea vs Leicester City English Premier League 2019-20 - Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CHE vs LEI at Stamford Bridge, London

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match will start at 9:45 PM IST. Also Read - Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes

Where is the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match being played?

Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match?

Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match?

The Chelsea vs Leicester City FA Cup Final match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

CHE vs LEI Squads

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, B Gilmour, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Kai Havertz, F Anjorin.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Luke Thomas, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet, Tawanda Maswanhise; Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho