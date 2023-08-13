Home

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL match online and on TV.

Chelsea vs Liverpool, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

London: The Premier League is back and Chelsea and Liverpool kick-off their 2023-24 season with a high-voltage clash against each other. Last season, Liverpool finished 5th in the standings and whereas Chelsea ended up outside the top 10, finishing 11th. This match will mark the return of Mauricio Pochettino to the EPL after 4 years leaving Tottenham. A lot of hopes are pinned on the Argentine as he look to revive the London Blues. In the last 5 EPL matches, Liverpool have won thrice and drawn twice. Whereas, Chelsea have managed to win only 1 out of their last 5 outings. Both teams have come up with exciting signings this summer transfer window and we can expect an epic clash tonight at the Stamford Bridge.

The meeting of two tactical masterminds 🧠 Who’s excited for @ChelseaFC v @LFC? pic.twitter.com/ns2d97EEUr — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2023

The Blues 🆚 the Reds. A classic Premier League contest 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Zik2hEon9l — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2023

What is the timing of the EPL match between Chelsea and Liverpool ?

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played on Sunday (August 13) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the EPL match between Chelsea and Liverpool going to be played?

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch the EPL match between Chelsea and Liverpool on TV ?

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the EPL match between Chelsea and Liverpool in India?

The English Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

