London: After threatening a three-way title race, Chelsea and Liverpool both find themselves on the brink of dropping out of contention. Manchester City have opened up an imposing lead at the top of the table and can look on comfortably when their rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. The champions will take some stopping from here. They have seen Liverpool pick up one point from their last two games and the signs are ominous for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel has mounting injury problems at the back and is dealing with the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s explosive interview. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - Liverpool Confirm Three COVID Cases But No Impact On Match With Chelsea

When is the Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will take place on Sunday, January 2 in India. Also Read - Premier League: Southampton v Newcastle Match Postponed Due to COVID-19

What is the timing of the Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will start at 10:00 PM IST. Also Read - Key Weekend in Premier League as Top-Four All Meet With COVID Lurking Around

Where is the Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool English Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.