Chelsea and Manchester United played out a drab 0-0 draw at the Stamford Bridge in a Premier League clash on Sunday. The two clubs thus created some unwanted history as this is the first time in 99 years that they have been involved in two goalless draws in a single season.

While the contest as a whole was nothing much to talk about, what did make the news is a dubious penalty decision that went against Man United. After some pressure from Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea appeared to have handled the ball with the referee Stuart Attwell stopping the play to consult the VAR monitor.

However, Hudson-Odoi was deemed to have not committed any error and thus the penalty wasn't awarded. The decision didn't go down well with Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who accused Chelsea of influencing referees.

“Yep. 100 per cent,” Solskjaer replied when asked whether he thought penalty should have been awarded. “When they stop it and (Attwell) walks across. From here you can see it’s handball, they’re shouting handball against our player. It’s taken two points away from us. I can’t say, because that’s not gonna be good for him. I didn’t say it, I don’t want to cause controversy. It’s not right is it.”

Solskjader pointed fingers to a recent article on Chelsea website that talked about Harry Maguire. “It’s all this outside influences, VAR talk before the game on Harry, cheeky when they put that on the website. That’s influencing referees. You can read what they’re saying about Harry Maguire and putting pressure on referees to give penalties against us,” he said.

“We’ve seen there was a manager, was it Frank [Lampard], that started it. Loads of talk about us getting penalties when there’s no doubt, and of course today we should’ve had a penalty,” he added.

What the draw does is hurt Chelsea’s chances of finishing among the top-four and further increased the gap between PL leaders Manchester City and chasers Man United to 12 points.