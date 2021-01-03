Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the Super Sunday Premier League clash, Chelsea will host Manchester City in the mega encounter. Chelsea are going through a very rough patch in the league and have failed to grab some crucial points in the last couple of games. Frank Lampard’s tactics are not favouring Chelsea as the London club are also missing the services of Hakim Ziyech. On the other hand, Manchester City have been inconsistent this season and are at the 8th spot on the points table with just seven wins out of their 14 games. Chelsea are currently 6th on the table and managed to win only seven games out of their 16. Ahead of the crucial clash, Frank Lampard talked about Chelsea’s issues. ‘Every player goes through tough times in front of goal and I always found that work at the training ground was the only way to turn that,’ explained the boss. ‘It’s about simple work, repetition of finishing, which Timo is doing now, and when you work like that then it’s a matter of time. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live football match online in India. Also Read - NEW vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Newcastle United vs Leicester City Football Match at St. James' Park, Newcastle 7:45 PM IST January 3 Monday

When is the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, January 3.

What are the timings of Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 10.00 PM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester City Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium.