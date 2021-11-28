London: Chelsea and Manchester United clash in the final match of the Premier League weekend. The two sides are in contrasting form, but that goes out of the window as they renew their rivalry on the pitch. Manchester United have had the upper hand in recent Premier League fixtures against Chelsea as their last loss was back in 2017. The Red Devils were handed a loss in the FA Cup, but their record in the league has been impressive against the Blues. Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic tonight as they are on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Manchester United will miss the services of Raphaël Varane, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani due to injuries. Harry Maguire is also suspended for the Red Devils while Mason Greenwood is recovering from COVID-19. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - Highlights India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Young, Latham Put Kiwis in Driver's Seat At Stumps On Day 2

When is the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match match will take place on Sunday, November 28 in India.

What is the timing of the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match match will be telecasted live on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match ?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United English Premier League match live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.