Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Chelsea will lock horns against Manchester United in Premier League. After a big win against Newcastle, Manchester United will be up for a tougher challenge against Chelsea to stay alive in the Premier League title race. Manchester United are currently at the second spot on the points table behind Manchester City. The things will get tough for the Red Devils to break Chelsea’s solid defence. Chelsea have won four of their last five games as the new manager Thoms Tuchel tactics are woking in their favour. They are currently at the fifth spot on the points table and the win will take them to fourth. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the team is varied of the Chelsea challenger. “We’ve got Chelsea just behind us, we’ve got City away in front of us,” said Solskjaer. “Of course we can’t let them run further away if we have ambitions of catching them and we can’t give Chelsea too much hope to catch us either,” Ole said. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Manchester United live Premier League match. Also Read - MCI vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs West Ham United Football Match at Etihad Stadium 6 PM IST February 27 Saturday

When is the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 28. Also Read - Europa League: Arsenal Come Back From a Goal Down to Beat Benfica 3-2; Man United Also Progress Ahead

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST. Also Read - LU vs SOU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Leeds United vs Southampton Match at Elland Road 11:30 PM IST February 23 Tuesday

Where is the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.