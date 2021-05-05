Live Streaming Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League

The 2020/21 season of UEFA Champions League is about to reach its climax as 2012 champions Chelsea is all set to face 13 times winner Real Madrid tonight in the second leg of the semi-final. The first leg resulted in a 1-1 draw played on 28th April at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid. The winner will face English club Manchester City on 29th May. You can watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid 2021, Live Chelsea Streaming, Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Voot Select, Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live Match Streaming Online, Chelsea vs Real Madrid Live UEFA Champions League Semifinal Streaming on SonyLIV. Find UEFA Champions League Semifinal Live, Live Match Streaming UCL details below. Also Read - Manchester United vs AS Roma Live Streaming Europa League Semifinal in India: When And Where to Watch MAN UTD vs ROMA UEL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

The game is equally poised as both sides have enjoyed success in their league games. Real Madrid may have more experience but Chelsea cannot be ruled out as the club has found new energy since German coach Thomas Tuchel, joined the club in January 2021. Both sides have plenty of talented players and it would be interesting to see what combination their coaches are going to unleash depending on strategy. Also Read - PSG vs Manchester City Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Semifinal in India: When And Where to Watch PSG vs MAN CITY UCL Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

Chelsea has shown they are worthy of an opponent and they have shown it in the first leg. They will not want this opportunity of reaching the Champions League final slip away and they will look to lift the trophy which has eluded them since 2012 while Zinedine Zidane would like to add another feather in his cap and become one of the most successful managers in European football history. Also Read - IPL 2021 PBKS vs MI: Live Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai India IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV Telecast in India

When is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will take place on Thursday, May 6.

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match being played?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Semifinal match?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid City UEFA Champions League Semifinal match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.