Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: After registering convincing wins in their opening games of the season, Chelsea would now take on Tottenham on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. While Antonio Conte's side thumped Southampton 4-0 in their opener of the season last week whereas Chelsea also won their fixture against Everton 1-0. With number of new signings in the Spurs dressing room, it will be interesting to see what gameplan Conte will come out with. Thomas Tuchel knows what he's dealing with and will keep an eye open always for what's coming Chelsea's way.

Here are the details when and where to watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham football match online

When is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Sunday (August 14) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur going to be played?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in India?

The English Premier League match Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.