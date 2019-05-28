As the Indian cricket team gears up for the ICC World Cup 2019, Chelsea football club’s star defender David Luiz took to social media to reveal that he will be backing the Men in Blue and extended his best wishes to Virat Kohli and company.

Luiz shared his video message on micro-blogging site Twitter, where he referred to Kohli as ‘bro’ and also said he will see the team soon. His response was to Businessman and philanthropist Frank Khalid, who shared the video with the caption: “As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli. He had a special message for the captain. #ViratKohli.”

“Hello, Virat Kohli! Good luck for the World Cup bro and God bless you and your team. I am going to be supporting you. See you soon!” Luiz was seen saying in a video message.

Watch the video here:

As you all know I love both football & cricket. I asked @DavidLuiz_4 who he was backing for the @cricketworldcup & his reply was @BCCI & captain @imVkohli . He had a special message for the captain. 🇮🇳 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2kKqwSnrtX — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 26, 2019

Kohli has admitted in the past that he supports Chelsea and that has clearly won over some fans for the Indian skipper. In 2014, he was pictured at the Premier League club’s Stamford Bridge stadium.