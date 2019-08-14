Chennai City FC vs Goa FC Durand Cup: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch CFC vs GFC TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

Durand Cup, Chennai City FC vs Goa FC: Live Streaming, Preview, Teams, Time in IST And Where to Watch CFC vs GFC on TV:

It is the big clash as the two big teams Chennai City FC and Goa FC will lock horns with each other. FC Goa is set to face defending I League champions Chennai City on Wednesday (August 14). The young Gaaurs set their eyes on another three points after overcoming Army Green in the opener. Chennai City, meanwhile, come into the game with a 0-1 loss at the hands of Real Kashmir.

All you need to know about the Chennai City FC vs Goa FC Durand Cup match:

Where and when is Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match being played?

The Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match will be played at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata.. in Kolkata at 03:00 PM IST.

What time does Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match begin?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will begin at 1500 Hrs.

Where to watch Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match live (TV channels)?

The Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match won’t be telecast on television.

How and where to watch online Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match live streaming?

The Chennai City FC vs Goa FC match can be live-streamed on Addatimes.