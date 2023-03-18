Top Recommended Stories

Chennai Super Kings Acquire Texas Franchise In USA’s Major League Cricket

Chennai Super Kings also own a team named Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20. CSK are four-time IPL winners.

Published: March 18, 2023 10:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Chennai Super Kings

CSK News: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings have acquired the Texas franchise in the USA’s Major League Cricket, the announcement of which was made on Saturday.

