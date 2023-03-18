Home

Sports

Chennai Super Kings Acquire Texas Franchise In USA’s Major League Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Acquire Texas Franchise In USA’s Major League Cricket

Chennai Super Kings also own a team named Johannesburg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20. CSK are four-time IPL winners.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK News: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings have acquired the Texas franchise in the USA’s Major League Cricket, the announcement of which was made on Saturday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.