MS Dhoni added another milestone in his cricketing journey as he became the first player the history of Indian Premier League to have played 200 matches. Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday marked the individual record for the skipper.

However, as has been the case with the former India international, it he didn't make a big deal out of it and in fact, was oblivious to the record. "You spoke about it and that's how I got to know," CSK skipper Dhoni told commentator Danny Morrison during the toss.

"It feels good but at the same time it's just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries," he added.

Dhoni has been CSK’s captain since the IPL got underway in 2008 except for the two years when the franchise was suspended. However, during that phase, wicketkeeper-batsman was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant.

With Suresh Raina opting out of the season, Dhoni surpassed his CSK teammate to become the most capped IPL cricketer. In 200 matches, the former India captain has scored 4596 runs, which includes 23 fifties, with a highest score of 84 not out. His strike-rate reads 36.

Dhoni is the third in the list of most sixes in IPL history with 215 such hits to his name. Chris Gayle (333 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231 sixes) are the leading six-hitters in the league’s history.

Earlier this year, in August, Dhoni in his inimitable style, shocked everyone by casually posting a video montage of the top moments from his cricketing career and announcing he was retiring from international cricket.

However, he will continue to turn out for CSK, a team that has won three IPL titles under his leadership.