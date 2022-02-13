Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Best Playing 11

Bengaluru: The defending champions Chennai Super Kings did what they set out to at the auction, which is now over. Eyeing to get back as many ex-CSK players to maintain their successful core, the Southern-based franchise entered the auction. While they got back a few of their old warhorses, they missed out on a number of the former stars as well.

The biggest takeaway from the auction for CSK was getting Devon Conway, who can now open the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. Here is what CSK's strongest 11 could be:

While we already spoke about the openers, Moeen Ali would come in at No 3uld be followed by the experienced Ambati Rayudu. A strong middle and lower-middle order would feature Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar. That is stunning. They would get a big finish on nine out of then times with such a side.

Adam Milne would be the overseas pacer on the side. CSK would hope Milne does what Josh Hazlewood could have done. U-19 World Cup-winner Rajvardhan Hangargekar is also expected to make his IPL debut this season. He has the pace and that is what may have impressed CSK.

A number of players from Tamil Nadu in the squad which means the franchise has invested in local talent.

CSK Best Playing 11 for IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK’s final squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne

Squad Strength – 25 (Indian 17 Overseas 8)

Purse Remaining – INR 2.95 Crore