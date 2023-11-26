Home

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Chennai Super Kings' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2024 as the defending champions and will like to have another astonishing season. The five-time champion will be missing the likes of Ambati Rayudu and English red-ball skipper Ben Stokes in their squad and would like to add some big names to their team ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings have released Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Bhagath Varma, Senapati, and Akash Singh. Earlier there were speculations that CSK are looking for a new captain and that will be Kyle but now the all-rounder has been released by the franchise.

There were speculations around IPL 2023 being MS Dhoni’s final Indian Premier League edition before the legendary skipper announce his retirement. However, Dhoni has been working on his fitness and is likely to entertain fans across the globe for yet another edition of the IPL. The CSK skipper has a massive fan following and he would like to add yet another feather to his hat in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

CSK won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. If the MS Dhoni-led side manages to outclass the other 9 franchises one more time, they will become the first team in the history of IPL to win the prestigious title for a record number of 6 times.

CSK Current Purse – 32.1 Cr.

Chennai Super Kings’ Retained players

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings’ Released players

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

