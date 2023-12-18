Home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

New Delhi: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have maintained the core of the side from last year and will look to fill up a few voids in the auction on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The MS Dhoni-led side, who won their fifth title last season, beating Gujarat Titans in the final, have released eight players including Rs 16.25 crore-buy Ben Stokes. Ambati Rayudu retired after IPL 2023. On the auction day, the CSK management seek replacements for Rayudu and Stokes. They also need to add an experienced overseas pacer to strengthen their bowling department. However, IPL 2024 might be Dhoni’s last in the tournament. The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain is rumoured to be in Dubai and might give a visit during the auction.

CSK’s Retained Players For IPL 2024

MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK’s Released Players For IPL 2024

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, K. Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.

CSK’s Purse Remaining For IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings’ Remaining Purse – Rs 31.40 Crore.

Slots To Be Filled: 6 (3 Indian), (3 overseas).

