Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need to Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Chennai Super Kings' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2024 as the defending champions and will like to have another astonishing season. The five-time champion will be missing the likes of Ambati Rayudu and English red-ball skipper Ben Stokes in their squad and would like to add some big names to their team ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

CSK currently only have 1.50 crore INR remaining in their purse. Currently, there is no update on the list of players Chennai will be releasing or retaining ahead of the auction. However, 26 November is the final deadline for all IPL franchises to provide their retention list. IPL 2024 Auction will take place in Dubai, on December 19.

There were speculations around IPL 2023 being MS Dhoni’s final Indian Premier League edition before the legendary skipper announce his retirement. However, Dhoni has been working on his fitness and is likely to entertain fans across the globe for yet another edition of the IPL. The CSK skipper has a massive fan following and he would like to add yet another feather to his hat in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

CSK won the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. If the MS Dhoni-led side manages to outclass the other 9 franchises one more time, they will become the first team in the history of IPL to win the prestigious title for a record number of 6 times.

CSK Current Purse – 1.50 crore INR

Chennai Super Kings’ Current Squad

CSK – MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simranjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu, Shaik Rasheed, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Verma

