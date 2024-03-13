Home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Mumbai Indians (MI); Teams That Could Eye Musheer Khan at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

For example, a player like Musheer Khan, who is doing really well in the domestic circuit, will he find a buyer?

Musheer Khan: Team That Could Vye For at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mumbai: We are less than 10 days away from the start of the brand new season of the IPL, but the focus has somehow shifted a little after IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there will be a mega auction ahead of the next season. Now, everybody is making speculations over a lot of players as to where will they end up. For example, a player like Musheer Khan, who is doing really well in the domestic circuit, will he find a buyer? In this article, we will list out the franchises that could bid for the young Mumbai batter at the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians: Surely, Mumbai Indians place a bid for their very own. MI are always very protective about their players and hence we feel Musheer will get a bid. Musheer is young, talented and could take IPL by storm. He is a proven customer at the Ranji stage and that could very well pave the way for his entry into the IPL.

