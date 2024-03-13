  • Home
  • Sports
  • Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Mumbai Indians (MI); Teams That Could Eye Musheer Khan at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Mumbai Indians (MI); Teams That Could Eye Musheer Khan at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

For example, a player like Musheer Khan, who is doing really well in the domestic circuit, will he find a buyer?

Updated: March 13, 2024 12:13 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Musheer Khan, Musheer Khan news, Musheer Khan age, Musheer Khan updates, Musheer Khan runs, Musheer Khan records, Musheer Khan IPL, Musheer Khan List A career, IPL 2025 Mega Auction, IPL 2025 Mega Auction news, IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, IPL 2025 Mega Auction teams, IPL 2025 Mega Auction squads, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians squad, Mumbai Indians auction, MI Auction, CSK Auction, CSK Team News, Chennai Super Kings squad, Chennai Super Kings news
Musheer Khan: Team That Could Vye For at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Mumbai: We are less than 10 days away from the start of the brand new season of the IPL, but the focus has somehow shifted a little after IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that there will be a mega auction ahead of the next season. Now, everybody is making speculations over a lot of players as to where will they end up. For example, a player like Musheer Khan, who is doing really well in the domestic circuit, will he find a buyer? In this article, we will list out the franchises that could bid for the young Mumbai batter at the mega auction.

Mumbai Indians: Surely, Mumbai Indians place a bid for their very own. MI are always very protective about their players and hence we feel Musheer will get a bid. Musheer is young, talented and could take IPL by storm. He is a proven customer at the Ranji stage and that could very well pave the way for his entry into the IPL.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.