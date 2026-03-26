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Chennai Super Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: CSK Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: CSK Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

CSK IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of five-time IPL champion Chennai Super King

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Full Schedule

IPL 2026: The Chennai Super Kings schedule for IPL 2026 has been released. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are set to play 14 matches across home and away venues during the league phase. The tournament will get underway on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing IPL 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in IPL history last season. CSK will kick off their 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, while Their first home fixture is set for April 3 against Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings will enter IPL 2026 with a revamped squad, with T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson joining CSK from Rajasthan Royals in a trade ahead of the auction. Alongside Samson and veteran MS Dhoni, the team will rely on the likes of Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, and Noor Ahmad to play key roles as they aim for a strong campaign in the upcoming season.

Here is full schedule of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026…

Match Date Day Time Opponent Venue 3 30-Mar-26 Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Guwahati 7 03-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Chennai 11 05-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 18 11-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Chennai 22 14-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 27 18-Apr-26 Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 33 23-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai 37 26-Apr-26 Sun 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 44 02-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Chennai 48 05-May-26 Tue 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi 53 10-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 59 15-May-26 Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 63 18-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 66 21-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Chennai

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 full schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), MS Dhoni (WK), Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel (WK), Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson

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