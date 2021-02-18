Team India Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara returned to the Indian Premier League as three-time champions Chennai Super Kings bought him in the 2021 Auction. Pujara went for his base price of Rs 50 Lakh as CSK was the only team to big for him. Also Read - IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: CSK Buy Cheteshwar Pujara; Riley Meredith Most Expensive Uncapped Overseas Player in History

Pujara last played in IPL during the 2014 season for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). The 33-year-old has played 30 matches in IPL so far and could only manage 390 runs at an average of 20.53, and a strike rate of 99.74.



Earlier, Pujara has expressed his desire to play white-ball cricket for Team India and the IPL upcoming stint might help get the chance in India’s blue jersey.

“I still have aspirations to play white-ball cricket for Team India, there’s no doubt about that. Yes, at the same time, it becomes difficult when other guys are getting some match practice. After the lockdown, I didn’t have any match practice before the Australia tour so to prepare for that big series it became a little difficult,” Cheteshwar Pujara said in an interview with Sports Today.

Pujara will play alongside India T20 stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

Meanwhile, CSK also bought English all-rounder Moeen Ali for a whopping Rs 7 crore. They also bought Krishnappa Gowtham for a whopping Rs 9.25 Crore as he becomes the most expensive uncapped player in IPL Auction history.

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris grabbing the limelight by becoming the most expensive player in the auction history.