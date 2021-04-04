With Chennai Super Kings set to play five matches in Mumbai – it would be like their home in IPL 2021 – with all franchises having to play in neutral venues amid the rise in COVID cases. CSK will also play four matches in Delhi and three in Bangalore and the other two in Kolkata. With CSK having built a team that suits conditions at Chepauk – the real test now is – to adapt. Also Read - Devdutt Padikkal, RCB Star, Tests COVID Positive Ahead of IPL 2021

Five matches in Mumbai – April 10-25

Four matches in Delhi – April 28 – May 7

Three matches in Bangalore – May 9-16

Two matches in Kolkata – May 21, 23

There are whispers that with the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharastra, IPL could be moved out of Mumbai. That has not been confirmed as BCCI has said that it will try its best to make IPL matches happen in Mumbai.

It was quite evident when CSK played on neutral surfaces in UAE last year. The Chennai-based franchise did not make the playoffs for the first time ever and finished last. In 2019, when the tournament was last played in India, CSK spinners took 62 wickets at an average of 19.66 and an economy of 6.76, while in 2020, their spinners picked only 20 wickets.

CSK has been a side that does not come hard at oppositions early, they like to build, and that suits them at Chepauk. But at the Wankhede and the Chidambaram, they would have to get going from the start. It would be a new challenge for the side and would be interesting to see how they cope with it. The par score cannot be 160 in these venues and that means CSK would have to aim 185-190 regularly.

Here’s the full schedule, venues, and match timings for the MS Dhoni-led CSK in IPL 2021.

1. 10 April 2021 – CSK v DC, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

2. 16 April 2021 – Kings XI Punjab v CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

3. 19 April 2021- CSK vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

4. 21 April 2021- KKR vs CSK, Mumbai, 7.30 PM IST

5. 25 April 2021 – CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai, 3.30 PM IST

6. 28 April 2021 – CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

7. 01 May 2021 – Mumbai Indians vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

8. 05 May 2021 – Rajasthan Royals vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

9. 07 May 2021- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs CSK, Delhi, 7.30 PM IST

10. 09 May 2021 – CSK vs Kings XI Punjab, Bangalore, 3.30 PM IST

11. 12 May 2021 – CSK vs KKR, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

12. 16 May 2021 – CSK vs Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, 7.30 PM IST

13. 21 May 2021 – Delhi Capitals vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

14. 23 May 2021 – RCB vs CSK, Kolkata, 7.30 PM IST

CSK Squad IPL 2021 –

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma, and Cheteshwar Pujara.