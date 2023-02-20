Home

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Schedule: Check CSK's detailed fixture in Indian Premier League 2023.

MS Dhoni is assumed to be playing his final IPL. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be facing Gujarat Titans in the opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that starts on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

Led by iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament but had a poor 2022 campaign, finishing lowly ninth after the league stage. The 2023 season is also assumed to be the last for Dhoni as a player.

The two-time World Cup-winning former Indian captain had quit CSK captaincy last year before the start of the IPL but took over the reigns midway into the competition after Ravindra Jadeja failed to live up to the expectations.

With CSK buying Ben Stokes in the auction, the Englishman is a possible successor to Dhoni in case the Ranchi-boy decides to hang up his boots at the end of the competition this year. CSK are placed in Group B alongside Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK IPL 2023 Full Schedule:

March 31 – Gujarat Titans vs CSK – Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

April 3 – CSK vs Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 8 – Mumbai Indians vs CSK – Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

April 12 – CSK vs Rajasthan Royals – Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 17 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs CSK – Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 21 – CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 23 – Kolkata Knight RIders vs CSK – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 27 – Rajasthan Royals vs CSK – Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

April 30 – CSK vs Punjab Kings – Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 4 – Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK – Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

May 6 – CSK vs Mumbai Indians – Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 10 – CSK vs Delhi Capitals – Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 14 – CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Chennai (7:30PM IST)

May 20 – Delhi Capitals vs CSK – Delhi (3:30PM IST)

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Full Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.

