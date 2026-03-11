Home

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: CSK Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Chennai Super Kings are set to take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the IPL 2026 season on March 28.

Chennai Super Kings are set to feature in IPL 2026 opening match vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Former champions Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League along with Mumbai Indians. The five-time winners CSK have had a couple of forgettable seasons in the IPL but will be looking to bounce back to winning ways come IPL 2026 season.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30 with the clash set to begin at 7pm. CSK’s immense brand value is what tempted the BCCI to break away from tradition of having the champions face the runners-up from last season in the opening match of the tournament.

MS Dhoni’s CSK will definitely be the talk of the town come IPL 2026 with T20 World Cup 2026’s ‘Player of the Tournament’ Sanju Samson joining the franchise ahead of the season. Samson became the most expensive trade in the history of IPL, after being traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for Rs 18 crore.

There is much speculation that IPL 2026 could be final season for former captain MS Dhoni and CSK will look to give him a perfect farewell by winning a record sixth title. The fans at M. Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk will be eagerly awaiting their beloved team and hope for a change of fortunes there.

Here is the IPL 2026 schedule for Chennai Super Kings…

Opponents Date Time Venue Rajasthan Royals 30.3.2026 7pm ACA Stadium, Guwahati Punjab Kings 03.04.2026 7pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Royal Challengers Bengaluru 05.04.2026 7pm M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Delhi Capitals 11.04.2026 7pm MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

(More to come)

