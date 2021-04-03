A Chennai Super Kings member has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday in Mumbai. As per a Times of India report, the report of the unidentified member came to light today and has since been isolated. The source also assured that the rest of the team will practice as usual and all precautionary measures are being taken. Also Read - IPL 2021: KKR's Nitish Rana Back to Practice After Two COVID-19 Negative Tests | WATCH VIDEO

“It is an official from the CSK content team. His tests came through today, following which he has been completely isolated from the rest of the squad. It can be confirmed that he didn’t go anywhere near the players and support staff. So they are all safe and the team will continue to practice as usual today,” a source told TOI. Also Read - Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead of IPL 2021