Chennai Super Kings Perform Special Puja For IPL Trophy At Tirupati Temple

MS Dhoni-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

Photos from the ceremony have now gone viral.

Following their epic last-ball win against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final, the Chennai Super Kings descended at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to have a special puja performed for the trophy. Photos from the ceremony have now gone viral. “CSK performed a special Pooja for the IPL Trophy at the Tirupathi Temple,” read the text attached to the post. MS Dhoni-led side defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets.

CSK performed a special Pooja for IPL Trophy at the Tirupathi Temple. pic.twitter.com/AkBwUm5Ozy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 30, 2023

Twitter users were left super impressed by Chennai Super Kings’ tradition.” The reason why they’re the Greatest team ever on earth,” a comment read.

The reason why they're the Greatest team ever on earth 💛❤ — 𝙈𝙎𝘿 ⁷ (@cric_not_out) May 30, 2023

“One more reason to like them,” a user wrote.

One more reason to like them — Jayash Joshi (@JayashJoshi4) May 30, 2023

“I love this franchise… For so many reasons.. also this IPL made me a fan of Hardik Pandya,” another remarked.

I love this franchise… For a so many reasons.. also this ipl made me fan of Hardik Pandya 💖 — MAHI 🥀 (@msdian_kuldeep) May 30, 2023

CSK’s IPL Wins

With their fifth IPL trophy, Chennai Super Kings have tied with Mumbai Indians for the most number of tournament wins. The Chennai-based outfit lifted the title in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and this year.

The IPL 2023 final was delayed by a day after heavy rains in Ahmedabad prevented the teams from even completing the toss on Sunday. The match was pushed to Monday, with a slight risk of rain present. While there was a possibility that rain would spoil the match and the winner would be automatically decided, thankfully only inclement showers were present.

Gujarat Titans went to bat first after Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl. The team managed to put up an impressive total of 214/4, helped in part by Sai Sudharsan’s 94. A brief spell of rain delayed CSK’s innings and saw its target reduced to 171. A great opening performance by openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the ball rolling. Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube helped close the gap to the target before Ravindra Jadeja sent off a couple of boundaries to seal the win.

