Mumbai: After getting their campaign of to a dismal start, Chennai Super Kings are still in the race for a play-off berth. The chances are slim, but again – fans and plaudits believe MS Dhoni at 40 can still change the fortunes of the side. A couple of weeks back, CSK seemed to be at the brink of an early exit, but a change of captaincy has changed their fortunes. Since Dhoni has taken over from Ravindra Jadeja, CSK have lost merely one game and that was against Royal Challengers Bangalore.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Consoles Virat Kohli After Golden Duck During SRH vs RCB; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Chennai have won four out of 11 games and with three games still to go – they need to win all to have 14 points. Even 14 points this season may not guarantee CSK a playoff entry as the Net Run Rate would come into the equation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis Admits Contemplating Retiring Out to Get Dinesh Karthik in During SRH vs RCB

Here’s how CSK can qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

First requirement: The Dhoni-led side have to ensure they win their remaining matches against MI, GT and RR. Also Read - IPL 2022: Amit Mishra Reveals Reason Why CSK Captain MS Dhoni Eats His Bat Before Going in The Middle

Second requirement: Here are the results CSK need in their favour from the remaining IPL games to stand a chance.

Scenarios for CSK to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs: MI vs KKR (Any result)

LSG vs GT (Any result)

RR beat DC

CSK beat MI

PBKS beat RCB

KKR beat SRH

CSK beat GT

LSG vs RR (Any result)

DC beat PBKS

MI beat SRH

LSG beat KKR (Any result)

GT beat RCB

CSK beat RR

MI beat DC

SRH beat PBKS

Even if all the results go in favour of Chennai, then one amongst CSK and SRH or PBKS will tie at 14 points at the end of the league stage. Here is when the Net Run Rate would determine who goes through to the next stage.