Dubai: Following a dismal 2020, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings bounced back and are currently occupying the second spot in the points table with 10 points. While they look set to make it to the playoffs, the change of conditions is bound to hamper the momentum. CSK would have to lose five matches to be out of contention.

And in the T20s, we know that momentum means everything. With seven more games to go, CSK needs merely three wins to make it through to the playoffs. Knowing Dhoni, that would be their first goal.

They would take it one game at a time and that is the best way ahead in a long tournament like the Indian Premier League. Earlier in the year, CSK did not get their campaign off to a winning start as they lost their opener against Delhi Capitals, who have been in top form. After that loss, CSK bounced back with a string of wins to climb up the points table.

They have to lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). If CSK is able to make it to the playoffs, it will be for a record 11th time. That would be another feather in the cap for Dhoni and CSK.

For CSK, eyes would be on Suresh Raina and Shardul Thakur would also be one of the players to watch out for. They start their second leg against nemesis and five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. The match takes place on September 19.